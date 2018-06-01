CLOSE
New Music
DFW Local Music: Reb Creezy – Nobody Knows [VIDEO]

New music by local DFW artist Reb Creezy titled ‘Nobody Knows,’ which features a sample from the late Jazz musician and trumpet player Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong. Are ya’ll feeling this record? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

