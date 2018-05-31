CLOSE
Jesse Salazar
Swizz Beatz Says "It's Okayyy" [New Music]

It feels like we haven’t heard from Swizz Beatz in a hot minute. We’ve heard his contributions on other’s work, but not his own. This has changed. Check out his new record called “It’s Okayyy.” Stream it below.

