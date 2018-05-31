157 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, a DeSoto High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
18 photos Launch gallery
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Bobby ShmurdaSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. Snoop DoggSource:Getty 2 of 18
3. JeezySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Nipsey HussleSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records 5 of 18
6. MC EihtSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. C. StruggsSource:Courtesy of Mista ATM 7 of 18
8. Glasses MaloneSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Warren GSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Eazy-ESource:Getty 10 of 18
11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty 11 of 18
12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty 12 of 18
13. CoolioSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. WC (of the Westside Connection)Source:Getty 14 of 18
15. AfromanSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)Source:Getty 16 of 18
17. Schoolboy QSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Jayo FelonySource:Getty 18 of 18
The Latest:
- You Tell Us: What Is The Best Rap Diss Song Ever? [POLL]
- Tidal Streaming Service Will Now Teach You How To Get Nicki Minaj’s Hair
- DeSoto High School Student Arrested For Bringing Gun On Campus [VIDEO]
- Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The Future Is Lit
- Tiny Chimes In On Roseanne & Friends
- Donald Glover May Be The Millennial MJ
- Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know Everyone Is Enjoying The Circus”
- Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah
- Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy Williams For Reporting Pusha T Diss
- Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social Media Accounts To Trash His Own Team
comments – add yours