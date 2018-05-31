CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah

While weighing on whether Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” went too far, the LOX OG addressed a longtime rumor.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Photo of AALIYAH

Source: Sal Idriss / Getty

While commenting on the Drake and Pusha T beef, Styles P made sure to clarify a rumor that he once dissed Aaliyah after her death.

When Roc-A-Fella and D-Block were beefing, Styles allegedly spit a lyric that went like this, “Rock the boat rock the boat / That’s one less bitch in a Roc-A-Wear coat.” A fan brought it up when Styles gave his expert opinion on today’s battle.

“I just heard it and all I have to say to that is, when did I ever have that flow? when was I ever wack?,” said Styles in Reddit forum.

XXL reported in 2014:

The audio has never been officially released but for years hip-hop fans have claimed that they have heard the verse at one point or another. Last week, a member of The Coli message board finally came through with a low-quality audio rip of the song. After much discussion on the message board, another member of the community claimed that the whole thing was a prank set up by him and his friend to piss off Roc-A-Fella fans:

Styles typed, “When they say you went too far . You did good when it comes to lyrical warfare !!Family should be and supposed to be off limits but once that line is crossed it’s no holds barred ..finish your opponent. Kill em all and let GOD sort em out gotta be the mentality.”

Hit the jump to hear the person who started the rumor come clean.

Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Winning: 9 Graduate Stage Moves That Prove The…
 5 hours ago
05.31.18
Drake Addresses Blackface Photo In Note: “I Know…
 7 hours ago
05.30.18
Styles P Addresses Internet Myth He Dissed Aaliyah
 9 hours ago
05.30.18
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Goes In On Wendy…
 9 hours ago
05.30.18
Twitter Fingers: 76ers President Caught Using Fake Social…
 11 hours ago
05.30.18
Saaang! This Dog Has Gone Viral For Bringing…
 17 hours ago
05.30.18
Jay Rock Brings G’ed Out Turtlenecks, Missiles &…
 18 hours ago
05.30.18
Jazze Radio-Chica Queen Sugar
Queen Sugar Season 3 Is Back! The Results…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
Ben Simmons
#WordEyeHeard: Kendall Jenner Dating Ben Simmons?? Pray for…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
THE LUCY AWARDS
#WordEyeHeard: Roseanne Blamed Ambien for Racist Tweet; They…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Surgical Summer: 7 Allegations Rappers Will Have To…
 20 hours ago
05.30.18
Cate Blanchett Really Wants A Chopped Cheese From…
 21 hours ago
05.30.18
Seersucker Papi: All The Times Drake’s Dad Was…
 22 hours ago
05.30.18
The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue…
 23 hours ago
05.30.18
Donald Glover, Childish Gambino And Other Celeb Alter…
 23 hours ago
05.30.18
Pusha T Responds To Drake With Vicous “The…
 1 day ago
05.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close