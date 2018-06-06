Black Music Month: Big Pun

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

In the short amount of time that Puerto Rican Bronx rapper Big Pun was with us, its safe to say he touched the world. Despite being overweight, it never stopped him from pursuing his rap career which prospered from 1997 until his death at age 28 in 2000. Big Pun went from being an underground favorite to a mainstream success with the love he received from his hit song ‘Still Not A Player’ feat. Joe in 1998.

His close friends, Fat Joe and Cuban Link, have always spoke highly of Pun (before and after his death) and his memory and music continue to live on. He was the people’s champ and he made good music and that’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite Big Pun song? Comment below.

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Big Pun videos below:

1. Still Not A Player

2. It’s So Hard feat. Donnell Jones

3. 100% feat. Tony Sunshine

4. How We Roll feat. Ashanti

5. You Came Up feat. Noreaga

