CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Big Pun

2 reads
Leave a comment
bmm black music month mainstream

Source: CS / CS

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

In the short amount of time that Puerto Rican Bronx rapper Big Pun was with us, its safe to say he touched the world. Despite being overweight, it never stopped him from pursuing his rap career which prospered from 1997 until his death at age 28 in 2000. Big Pun went from being an underground favorite to a mainstream success with the love he received from his hit song ‘Still Not A Player’ feat. Joe in 1998.

His close friends, Fat Joe and Cuban Link, have always spoke highly of Pun (before and after his death) and his memory and music continue to live on. He was the people’s champ and he made good music and that’s why we’re highlighting him for Black Music Month 2018.

What’s your favorite Big Pun song? Comment below.

 

Relive the moment with these Top 5 Big Pun videos below:

1. Still Not A Player

2. It’s So Hard feat. Donnell Jones

3. 100% feat. Tony Sunshine

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

4. How We Roll feat. Ashanti

5. You Came Up feat. Noreaga

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

 

Black Music Month - Build
White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

11 photos Launch gallery

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month - Build Continue reading Black Music Month: Big Pun

Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month - Build

The Latest:

 

big pun , Black Music Month

comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
bmm black music month mainstream
Black Music Month: Big Pun
06.06.18
bmm black music month mainstream
Black Music Month: Master P
06.05.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
06.04.18
Black Music Month: J. Cole
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
06.04.18
Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future
06.04.18
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
06.05.17
Veda Loca
Black Music Month 2017: Veda Loca
04.09.18
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You”…
04.11.17
Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC…
03.31.17
Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From…
04.09.18
Flight Attendant Sings To Couple After They Get…
02.15.17
Major Talks About Two Musical Legends Co-Signing His…
04.11.18
Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 &…
04.11.18
Leela James “Don’t Want You Back” [NEW MUSIC…
12.17.16
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…
11.14.16
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close