Queen Sugar Season 3 Is Back! The Results Are In, Find Out If Ralph Angel Is The Father!!

Queen Sugar Season 3 is back! Queen Sugar is a drama on the Oprah Winfrey OWN network that is Executive Produced by Ava DuVernay and her team of all female directors. In this first episode we find out if Ralph Angel is the father of his son Blue. What is going on between the relationship of Charley and Remy. Are they officially over? Nova is making some headway into her fight for social justice and was offered a book deal and Aunt Vi and Hollywood’s love is still going strong. Will she allow him to be the King in her life and will they have a big wedding? I guess we will find out all of these questions in this upcoming season of Queen Sugar.

Make sure you check out tonight’s two-night premier on OWN. You can also catch up on any shows that you missed on HULU or download the OWN App.

