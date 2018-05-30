CLOSE
Pskillz
Home > Pskillz

Jaden Smith Is On A Mission

6 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Tmz caught up with Jaden Smith for an update, with  his families current project taking place in Flint, Michigan. Plus check out what his father’s social media stats earned him in one year.

jaden smith , News on the Net , tmz

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jaden Smith Is On A Mission

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pusha T Busts Back At Drake With “Story…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Uum, That’s Not Creepy: Eminem Remembers When A…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
Narcotics (Not So) Anonymous: What The Hell Happened…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 12 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 13 hours ago
05.29.18
THE LUCY AWARDS
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Roseanne’ Canceled by ABC following Barr’s Racist…
 13 hours ago
05.29.18
ABC's 'Roseanne'
Roseanne Show Cancelled By ABC Due To Racist…
 14 hours ago
05.29.18
This “High Fashion” Shirt Is So Butt Ugly…
 16 hours ago
05.29.18
Mating Season: Super Clingy Parrot Wants To Get…
 16 hours ago
05.29.18
Snoop Dogg
#WordEyeHeard: Snoop Dogg Breaks Record for Largest What??
 17 hours ago
05.29.18
Oops: ‘Sesame Street’ Is Pissed Off At A…
 17 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 21 hours ago
05.29.18
Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
Ball Is Life: The Internet’s Greatest Amateur Ankle…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
Stressed: This New Optical Illusion Going Viral Will…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
What Type Of Drunk Are You? Proof That…
 2 days ago
05.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close