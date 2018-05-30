Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Oh Pusha T went there. After Friday’s “Druppy Freestyle,” Pusha claps back taking aim at Drake, his father, 40 and Drake’s alleged son. Gloves are off!

The Latest:

Pusha T Responds To Drake With Vicous “The Story Of Adidon” Diss was originally published on theboxhouston.com