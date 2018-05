Homeless Man In Dallas Vandalizes Condo Lobby, $120,000 In Damages [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, homeless man, Kyle Gaskins, vandalized a condo in downtown Dallas and caused $120,000 in damages. He’s been arrested by Dallas police and charged with criminal mischief. Do you think the city should be doing more to provide solutions for the homeless, as well as safety for the citizens?

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

A man went to jail for allegedly trashing the lobby of a downtown Dallas condo building. https://t.co/HndIhIY3T5 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 29, 2018

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY] 29 photos Launch gallery Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY] 1. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 1 of 29 2. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 2 of 29 3. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 3 of 29 4. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 4 of 29 5. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 5 of 29 6. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 6 of 29 7. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 7 of 29 8. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 8 of 29 9. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 9 of 29 10. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 10 of 29 11. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 11 of 29 12. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 12 of 29 13. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 13 of 29 14. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 14 of 29 15. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 15 of 29 16. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 16 of 29 17. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 17 of 29 18. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 18 of 29 19. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 19 of 29 20. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 20 of 29 21. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 21 of 29 22. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 22 of 29 23. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 23 of 29 24. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 24 of 29 25. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 25 of 29 26. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 26 of 29 27. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 27 of 29 28. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 28 of 29 29. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Homeless Man In Dallas Vandalizes Condo Lobby, $120,000 In Damages [VIDEO] Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: