Arrest Footage Made Public Of Dallas Cowboys’ WR Terrance Williams [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, the arrest footage has been made public of the Dallas Cowboys’ WR Terrance Williams. Last week he wrecked his Lamborghini in Frisco, TX, fell of his electric bike, and was arrested for public intoxication.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Video of police arresting Dallas Cowboys player Terrance Williams shows him crashing his electric bike and telling police he can't walk. https://t.co/iC3PcrQtf7 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 25, 2018

Terrance Williams’ mugshot after arrest in Frisco for public intoxication. pic.twitter.com/13KWnZbAgL — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 19, 2018

