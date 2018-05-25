Local DFW News
Arrest Footage Made Public Of Dallas Cowboys' WR Terrance Williams [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, the arrest footage has been made public of the Dallas Cowboys’ WR Terrance Williams. Last week he wrecked his Lamborghini in Frisco, TX, fell of his electric bike, and was arrested for public intoxication.

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders

arrest , DALLAS COWBOYS , Terrance Williams

