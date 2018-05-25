Arrest Footage Made Public Of Dallas Cowboys’ WR Terrance Williams [VIDEO]

80 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, the arrest footage has been made public of the Dallas Cowboys’ WR Terrance Williams. Last week he wrecked his Lamborghini in Frisco, TX, fell of his electric bike, and was arrested for public intoxication.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
