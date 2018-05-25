97 Seconds With Montell Jordan [VIDEO]

05.25.18
Check out this quick 97 Seconds video with Montell Jordan and DJ Kayotik.

Shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

