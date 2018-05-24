National News
Kruz Newz: Just Standing Close to the BBQ Raises your Cancer Risk

Picnics

Source: Keith Getter / Getty

We’ve already heard that eating grilled foods can raise your risks but now the researchers are saying you can absorb carcinogens through the skin that can pose a danger. 70% of Americans own grills.

As meat cooks at high temps, it can lead to the release of chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which have been linked to lung, skin and bladder cancers.

