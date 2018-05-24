Kruz Newz: Just Standing Close to the BBQ Raises your Cancer Risk

We’ve already heard that eating grilled foods can raise your risks but now the researchers are saying you can absorb carcinogens through the skin that can pose a danger. 70% of Americans own grills.

As meat cooks at high temps, it can lead to the release of chemicals called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which have been linked to lung, skin and bladder cancers.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: