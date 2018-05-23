Entertainment News
The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy

You know how she does..."Any Time, Any Place."

64th Annual Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

It seems like Ms. Janet Jackson wanted her background dancers to slay on the stage, but also be satisfied in the bedroom.

Former Janet dancer and now judge on World of Dance, Jenna Dewan, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night and boy did she have some stories.

She danced with Janet back in the day when she was just 19 years old, and Janet was gifting her things to “compliment” her adult life.

Watch Jenna explain how she and other dancers got a sex toy from Janet below!

The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her Background Dancers This Sex Toy was originally published on globalgrind.com

