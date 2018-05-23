Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: SZA Removed From Championship Tour for Vocal Rest

3 reads
Bad news if you’re a SZA fan and haven’t seen her at one of the Championship Tour shows yet. The R&B crooner has left the tour due to swollen vocal cords.

However, she won’t be missing that many dates. TDE honcho Top Dawg made the announcement yesterday evening (May 23).

“I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal chords [sic] are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.”

He explained the issue was why she already missed a couple of dates in Arizona and New Mexico and that she will be checked out by a doctor again in a few days. TDE and SZA also plan to figure out how to make up for the dates she missed.

via HipHopWired

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , sza championship tour , sza miss shows , sza off tour , sza vocal cord

