Bad news if you’re a SZA fan and haven’t seen her at one of the Championship Tour shows yet. The R&B crooner has left the tour due to swollen vocal cords.

However, she won’t be missing that many dates. TDE honcho Top Dawg made the announcement yesterday evening (May 23).

“I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal chords [sic] are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.”

He explained the issue was why she already missed a couple of dates in Arizona and New Mexico and that she will be checked out by a doctor again in a few days. TDE and SZA also plan to figure out how to make up for the dates she missed.

via HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Live and Loca Podcast: 05-23-2018

#WordEyeHeard: Almost-Millionaire Kelis Wants MORE Child Support

#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly’s Spotify Streams Rise Amid Music Removal

Kruz Newz: Dallas ISD Holds Active Shooter Training for Students

Kruz Newz: Lupe Valdez Wins Democratic Nomination to Run Against Texas Governor Abbott in November

#WordEyeHeard: SZA Removed From Championship Tour for Vocal Rest

Kruz Newz: Now You Can Mute Someone on Instagram Without Unfollowing Them

New Music: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Davido “Way Too Fly”

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars

New Video: Gucci Mane ft. Migos & Lil Yachty “Solitaire”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: