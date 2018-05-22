Photos
Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues

Smiling beautiful woman.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

Black-owned luxury brand MADALI Hair will now be available on Amazon’s Textures & Hues section. The curated storefront gives customers a hair care experience that highlights popular hair care brands for women of color, such as Miss Jessie’s, Carol’s Daughter, Shea Moisture and Cantu.

According to the official press release, “Amazon’s Textures & Hues curated storefront offers customers haircare tutorials along with shampoos, conditioners, styling products, wigs and hair extensions.”

“MADALI is a brand that is dedicated to providing women of color the highest quality hair extensions and purchase experience. Teaming up with Amazon’s Textures & Hues storefront allows us to now offer our Filipino hair extensions and outstanding service to a broader swath of women seeking to streamline their haircare buying experience” said MADALI director of marketing, Dunni Mitchell.

Shop Madali Hair, here.

Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

