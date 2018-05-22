Entertainment News
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t Know How To Feel About It

Believe it or not, being voluptuous and curvy was a thing before Kim Kardashian made it a thing to middle America.

 

Believe it or not, most women of color are born that way and were chastised for it, at least once in their life.

And believe it or not, Wypipo have managed to take something that we’ve already done and added mayonnaise.

We love Ashley Graham! But “hip cleaveage”? C’mon son.

 

Folks had a lot to say about the fake new Summer trend:

What are your thoughts on this? Will y’all be showing off some “hip cleavage” this summer?

They've Officially Gentrified Being 'Thick' And We Don't Know How To Feel About It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Continue reading They've Officially Gentrified Being 'Thick' And We Don't Know How To Feel About It

