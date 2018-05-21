Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N****

Becky, what?

11 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.

It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.

”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked after Kendrick kindly stopped her and let her start again — after as she’s promised to follow the one rule of “blanking out” a certain word. The crowd was ready to boo her off the stage anyway, and seemed unmoved by her censored-version.

According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”

“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading “Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N****

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 10 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 19 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj on SNL
 21 hours ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close