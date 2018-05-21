Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could Use Some Coconut Oil

As you proceed through the rest of your week, the President is guaranteed to do or say something that’ll confuse you and piss you off at the same time.

But before you go getting all angry over his nonsense, just remember that our nation is being lead by a reality star who probably has never used lotion in his life.

someone showed me this last week and i haven't been able to stop thinking about it so now you all have to too pic.twitter.com/58xafwhzEI — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 21, 2018

Forget “bad hombres” — how about bad skin care regimen.

So is this a serious medical condition? Or just plain dry:

Possibly squamous cell carcinoma. He should go to a dermatologist. Of course, there is also bad concealer on top of it. Makeup artist could have done better, tbh. Plus yuck. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 21, 2018

Obviously, Trumps lack of skin moisture doesn’t make up for all the trauma he’s caused in the nation.

But it sure is funny.

