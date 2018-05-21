Entertainment News
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could Use Some Coconut Oil

US-VOTE-TRUMP

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

As you proceed through the rest of your week, the President is guaranteed to do or say something that’ll confuse you and piss you off at the same time.

Donald Trump GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

But before you go getting all angry over his nonsense, just remember that our nation is being lead by a reality star who probably has never used lotion in his life.

Forget “bad hombres” — how about bad skin care regimen.

So is this a serious medical condition? Or just plain dry:

Obviously, Trumps lack of skin moisture doesn’t make up for all the trauma he’s caused in the nation.

But it sure is funny.

Donald Trump GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Via GIPHY

 

Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could Use Some Coconut Oil was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
