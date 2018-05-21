News & Gossip
Nicki Minaj on SNL

Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Nicki Minaj performed on Saturday Night Live. She performed her single Chun Li and her feature Poke it Out by Playboi Carti.

She brought out some interesting dance moves during her Chun Li execution. Her attire had her fans in a frenzy and quite frankly everyone else too.

But what had people really shocked was the exchange of words between Nicki and Playboi. While she was dancing on stage he approached her from the back. Nicki Minaj responded by saying, “wait, woah don’t be all up on me like that” on beat to the song. People commended her for speaking out for being uncomfortable others say she was joking.

Nicki had told her fans that she would be in a skit. Although throughout the entire show she wasn’t seen until she got to perform. What’s the deal? Well it turns out that the skit she did take part of was cut for time purposes. So if you want to check it out here it is:

photos
