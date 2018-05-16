Entertainment News
Watch Deadpool, Spider-Man And Black Panther Kill The ‘This Is America’ Meme

The Ghetto Avengers Know 'This Is America'

Brandon Caldwell
America is in love with “This Is America,” Childish Gambino‘s satirical yet open-ended track about race and black life in America. So popular is the track that it managed to unseat Drake’s 15-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Since the video dropped almost two weeks ago, everyone has attempted to explain it to you. They’ve even released spoof versions that were lacking season and tact.

Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate Me Now” To Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”

This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’ Meme Has Folks In A Frenzy

But if you want a laugh, and also want to get down – watch the Ghetto Avengers’ take on the track. With this week being Deadpool 2 week, the Ghetto Avengers come right on time with a near-perfect rendition of the video and their own hype dance moves. Watch the video and try your best NOT to dance in your office along with them. The Memphis dance trio has made waves all over Instagram and social media with well over 150,000 followers between them. For them, the characters represent confidence, their fandom and hella practice. And just like their superhero counterparts, their identities will remain a secret.

