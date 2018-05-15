Entertainment News
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on the Way

French Montana was on a video chat with Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 show, and spilled the beans about two singles he has ready to go — ‘No Stylist’ feat. Quavo & Chance The Rapper and one he says will sound a bit like his recent smash ‘Unforgettable’. This joint will feature Swae Lee once again. Check out the news below!

