French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on the Way

French Montana was on a video chat with Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 show, and spilled the beans about two singles he has ready to go — ‘No Stylist’ feat. Quavo & Chance The Rapper and one he says will sound a bit like his recent smash ‘Unforgettable’. This joint will feature Swae Lee once again. Check out the news below!

NEW @FrencHMonTanA COMING! – "I have a record that I just cut w. @chancetherapper & @QuavoStuntin. I have a record called "No Stylist" is going to be my single. Then I have another one just like Unforgettable with me and @goSwaeLee" @FrencHMonTanA pic.twitter.com/s8siNEWCmU — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 15, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: