0 reads Leave a comment
Main Event is holding a “Play & Apply” hiring event specifically trying to reach out to former Toys R Us employees. The event starts today, May 14th through May 18th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love Kanye More Than Non-Whites
- Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees
- Kruz Newz: 3 Hurt After Family Mistakes Bobcat Kittens for Kittens!
- The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel Near You
- Is It Still Safe To Fly Southwest? Plane Loses Cabin Pressure, Emergency Landing In Dallas [VIDEO]
- Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is Caught Dancing To ‘1985’
- New Music: Lil Baby ft. Drake “Pikachu”
- Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour” Featuring Migos!
- Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Is Giving 5 College Students $10K Scholarships
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours