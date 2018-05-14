DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees

JKruz
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Main Event is holding a “Play & Apply” hiring event specifically trying to reach out to former Toys R Us employees.  The event starts today, May 14th through May 18th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

hiring , jobs , Main Event , toys r us

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now