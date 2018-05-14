Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees

Attention @ToysRUs friends. Looking for a career? RSVP for our Play & Apply Open House Mon. May 14- Fri. May 18 from 10am-7pm. Stop by your nearest M.E. Center for some FUN! Check out our rewarding #Career opportunities! See flyer for details. #experienceME #seriousfuntogether pic.twitter.com/wbnbH6o2Vp — Main Event (@maineventjobs) May 8, 2018

Main Event is holding a “Play & Apply” hiring event specifically trying to reach out to former Toys R Us employees. The event starts today, May 14th through May 18th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: