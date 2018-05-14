J Kruz
Kruz Newz: 3 Hurt After Family Mistakes Bobcat Kittens for Kittens!

A San Antonio family learned that not all cute kittens are cute playful kittens.  They brought these bobcat kittens into their home thinking they were Bengal kittens and tried to feed them milk and well that didn’t work out too well.  Three members of the family were bitten by the kittens, it was reported they weren’t bad bites.  They eventually called Animal Care Services.

 

 

 

