Nicki Minaj’s Announcements

Nicki Minaj’s barbz are getting it all. From Chun Li to the music videos. Not to mention the love she’s been showing for her fans. Nicki is the gift that keeps on giving. She revealed something that has people shook.

She swept through the Met Gala with a bang. She wore a red Oscar De La Renta dress that left people stunned. Though her outfit wasn’t the only thing that left people shell shocked. While being interviewed Nicki said, “album dropping June 15th it’s called Queen”. Guess we better watch our calendars.

Not only that she announced that she will be on the SNL finale. She will be there along side Tina Fey. There has been speculations about what is going to go down. Will she do some skits? Will there be a performance of her new songs? It’s all in the air.

