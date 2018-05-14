Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Announcements

Hollywood Zay
0 reads
Leave a comment
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment
Jamie McCarthy

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Nicki Minaj’s barbz are getting it all. From Chun Li to the music videos. Not to mention the love she’s been showing for her fans. Nicki is the gift that keeps on giving. She revealed something that has people shook.

She swept through the Met Gala with a bang. She wore a red Oscar De La Renta dress that left people stunned. Though her outfit wasn’t the only thing that left people shell shocked. While being interviewed Nicki said, “album dropping June 15th it’s called Queen”. Guess we better watch our calendars.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Not only that she announced that she will be on the SNL finale. She will be there along side Tina Fey. There has been speculations about what is going to go down. Will she do some skits? Will there be a performance of her new songs? It’s all in the air.

nicki minaj , SNL , Tina Fey

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj’s Announcements

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 4 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 7 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 7 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 9 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 12 hours ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 13 hours ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Tweets Cardi B Is A “Bird-Brained…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
She Definitely Regrets Licking That: When Getting Nasty…
 1 day ago
05.12.18
Watch Rapper Trouble Describe What He Looks For…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Crime Doesn’t Pay But Two Duke Baristas Find…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Loving Different and Still Being “Woke” Donald Glover…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Weekend Shmood: When Spring Is Here, The Tank…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
Uum: Don’t Be Like The Guy In This…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
LOL: Donald Glover Describes Texting & Getting “Look”…
 2 days ago
05.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now