Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??

Z 107.9
4 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

XXXTENTACION’s music was also just pulled.

Via | HipHopDX

Spotify will no longer be promoting R. Kelly’s music by placing it on its editorial or algorithmic playlists. This comes as a result of its new Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policy. The policy details what kind of content as well as conduct falls under their judgment of “hateful.”

The policy stipulates, “We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

In a statement to Billboard, Spotify explained, “We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly. His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.”

READ MORE

 

R. Kelly , Spotify

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014
2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal Style…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever…
 22 hours ago
05.10.18
How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
GG Music: Here’s Why You Won’t Stop Streaming…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
Thirst Trap Thursday: 8 Celebrity Thirst Traps To…
 24 hours ago
05.10.18
No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Music Midtown 2015 - Day 2
Sam Smith feat. Logic – ‘Pray’ [New Video]
 2 days ago
05.09.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now