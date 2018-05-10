Dallas Strip Club Security At XTC Accused Of Jumping A Customer [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, Dallas strip club bouncers at XTC Cabaret are accused of jumping a customer. 23 year old Jaylen Bell is the alleged victim and is looking to get justice.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: