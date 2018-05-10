Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Strip Club Security At XTC Accused Of Jumping A Customer [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
178 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, Dallas strip club bouncers at XTC Cabaret are accused of jumping a customer. 23 year old Jaylen Bell is the alleged victim and is looking to get justice.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Celebrities That Have Worn Fat Suits For TV

12 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Have Worn Fat Suits For TV

Continue reading Celebrities That Have Worn Fat Suits For TV

Celebrities That Have Worn Fat Suits For TV

Dallas , TM , xtc cabaret

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over…
 3 hours ago
05.10.18
Music Midtown 2015 - Day 2
Sam Smith feat. Logic – ‘Pray’ [New Video]
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
CHRIS BROWN COMING OUT OF THE LA SUPERIOR COURT
Lawsuit Against Chris Brown For Alleged Gang Rape…
 23 hours ago
05.09.18
No Sweat: These Ladies Own Hump Day Wednesday…
 1 day ago
05.09.18
Big T
Social Media Is Still Mourning Houston, TX Rapper…
 1 day ago
05.09.18
Debby Ryan, Gillian Jacobs & The Cast Of…
 1 day ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 1 day ago
05.09.18
2016 Pemberton Music Festival
J. Cole’s Coming Back To The DFW And…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
33 photos
DJ Luke Nasty, DJ Megan Ryte, Hood Celebrity,…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 2 days ago
05.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now