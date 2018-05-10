TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over 300 Million Fake Streams?

0 reads Leave a comment
According to Music Business Worldwide, TIDAL has been accused of having over 300 million fake streams on 2 major artists’ albums:
- Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo
- Beyonce – Lemonade
The Company has also been accused of lying about the number of subscribers it has and reporting an absurd amount of streaming activity on its current subscribers, that several say is impossible.
Do ya’ll think its any truth to this story DFW? There’s a 78 page report on it allegedly being true. Click here to read more.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
