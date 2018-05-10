Entertainment News
TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists' Albums Have Over 300 Million Fake Streams?

Farlin Ave
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

According to Music Business Worldwide, TIDAL has been accused of having over 300 million fake streams on 2 major artists’ albums:

  • Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo
  • Beyonce – Lemonade

The Company has also been accused of lying about the number of subscribers it has and reporting an absurd amount of streaming activity on its current subscribers, that several say is impossible.

Do ya’ll think its any truth to this story DFW? There’s a 78 page report on it allegedly being true. Click here to read more.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

The Life & Times Of Jay-Z (Photo Gallery)

Beyonce , Kanye West , TIDAL

