TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over 300 Million Fake Streams?

According to Music Business Worldwide, TIDAL has been accused of having over 300 million fake streams on 2 major artists’ albums:

Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo

Beyonce – Lemonade

The Company has also been accused of lying about the number of subscribers it has and reporting an absurd amount of streaming activity on its current subscribers, that several say is impossible.

Do ya’ll think its any truth to this story DFW? There’s a 78 page report on it allegedly being true. Click here to read more.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Tidal accused of generating 300 million fake streams for Kanye and Beyoncé https://t.co/uxd5Pi1kEv pic.twitter.com/iYiIO4jRl0 — SPIN (@SPIN) May 9, 2018

I hope people realise Spotify and YouTube have more fake streams than Tidal, you can buy 1,000,000 Spotify streams for $1000 — CallingAllAstronauts (@CAA_Official) May 9, 2018

300 Million fake streams on tidal 🤨🤔 — Jones (@NatureBoy_Jones) May 10, 2018

