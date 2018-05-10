Kruz Newz: Trump Greets American Detainees Freed from North Korea!

President Trump, First Lady Melania and Vice President Pence were all at Andrews Air Force Base to greet the freed Korean-American detainees — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim. They were then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for physical examinations. Regardless of how you feel about Trump this is GREAT news!

History in the making as President Trump welcomes prisoners home | Analysis by @StCollinson https://t.co/4OrBcfVeMF pic.twitter.com/CYDZPd92MR — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2018

.@POTUS welcomes the three Americans freed from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/pkrdWZEaiv — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 10, 2018

