DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Trump Greets American Detainees Freed from North Korea!

JKruz
1 reads
Leave a comment

President Trump, First Lady Melania and Vice President Pence were all at Andrews Air Force Base to greet the freed Korean-American detainees — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim.  They were then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for physical examinations.  Regardless of how you feel about Trump this is GREAT news!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Trump Greets American Detainees Freed from North Korea!

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Detainees , Free , NORTH KOREA , President Donald Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now