Trippie Redd & 6ix9ine Facetime Fighting

Pskillz
Well there you have it the first official summer rapper beef video 2018 . Is this beef or baloney ? The live viewer comments are just as funny. Trippie Redd and 6ix9ine go topic for topic back to back.

