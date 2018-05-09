DFW
Home > DFW

Get Ready To Fly. Uber Air Coming To The DFW By 2023. [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, passengers will be able to fly aboard Uber Air as early as 2023. Out of all the cities in the U.S., Uber chose the DFW as its first launch site.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Lil Boosie In Store Appearance

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Get Ready To Fly. Uber Air Coming To The DFW By 2023. [VIDEO]

The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)

uber air

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Big T
Social Media Is Still Mourning Houston, TX Rapper…
 3 hours ago
05.09.18
Debby Ryan, Gillian Jacobs & The Cast Of…
 6 hours ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 6 hours ago
05.09.18
2016 Pemberton Music Festival
J. Cole’s Coming Back To The DFW And…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 22 hours ago
05.08.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 23 hours ago
05.08.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 24 hours ago
05.08.18
33 photos
DJ Luke Nasty, DJ Megan Ryte, Hood Celebrity,…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Jerry Seinfeld Chops It Up With David Letterman…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
All The Black Stars Linked Up At The…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now