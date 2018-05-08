Entertainment News
J. Cole’s Coming Back To The DFW And He’s Bringing Friends

Jesse Salazar
J. Cole just announced a tour to support his new project ‘KOD’ that he’s calling the ‘KOD Tour.’ (fitting right?) He won’t be alone though because on the tour will be special guest Young Thug. The 35-city journey kicks off in Miami on August 9 and finishes in Boston on October 10. Shortly after kickoff the tour will make a stop right here in the DFW August 18. Get your tickets on sale this Saturday at Dreamville.com and of course stay close to 97-9 The Beat to win your way in!

Continue reading J. Cole's Coming Back To The DFW And He's Bringing Friends

