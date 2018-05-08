Local Facts: Which Dallas Airport Is Closest To Downtown?

0 reads Leave a comment
Question: Which Dallas airport is closest to downtown, Lovefield, DFW International, or Addison airport?
Answer: Dallas Lovefield Airport is actually the closest to downtown. It’s less than 10 miles.
Sources: iFly, travelmath
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
