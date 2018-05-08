DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Abuse Allegations

JKruz
1 reads
Leave a comment

The strange thing about this guy is he was also ordered to bring charges against Harvey Weinstein.

Four ex-girlfriends of Schneiderman, stated that he abused them after drinking and often while in bed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who called for Schneiderman’s resignation and stated: “No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

 

gun , Maryland , School , Student

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kruz Newz: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Abuse Allegations

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now