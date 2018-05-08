Kruz Newz: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Abuse Allegations

The strange thing about this guy is he was also ordered to bring charges against Harvey Weinstein.

Four ex-girlfriends of Schneiderman, stated that he abused them after drinking and often while in bed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who called for Schneiderman’s resignation and stated: “No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer.”

New York's attorney general Eric Schneiderman has announced his resignation amid revelations that four women accused him of sexual violence. https://t.co/Cp3kxBrAvY pic.twitter.com/4b5oqqcnk7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2018

