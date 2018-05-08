Kruz Newz: NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Abuse Allegations

1 reads Leave a comment
The strange thing about this guy is he was also ordered to bring charges against Harvey Weinstein.
Four ex-girlfriends of Schneiderman, stated that he abused them after drinking and often while in bed. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who called for Schneiderman’s resignation and stated: “No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer.”
