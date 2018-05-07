Kruz Newz: Money Scattered Across Highway as Armored Truck’s Doors Fly Open!

Last week, drivers on an Indiana highway saw money flying across the highway. The door came loose on a Brink’s armored truck traveling on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Of course, some people stopped and were picking up that money, wouldn’t you?

