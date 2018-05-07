DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Money Scattered Across Highway as Armored Truck’s Doors Fly Open!

JKruz
6 reads
Leave a comment
Assorment of New Currency

Source: Jan Tyler / Getty

Last week, drivers on an Indiana highway saw money flying across the highway.  The door came loose on a Brink’s armored truck traveling on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.  Of course, some people stopped and were picking up that money, wouldn’t you?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Close-Up Of Cannabis Plant

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Money Scattered Across Highway as Armored Truck’s Doors Fly Open!

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

armored truck , Brink , Indiana , MONEY

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now