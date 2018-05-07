6 reads Leave a comment
Last week, drivers on an Indiana highway saw money flying across the highway. The door came loose on a Brink’s armored truck traveling on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Of course, some people stopped and were picking up that money, wouldn’t you?
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Money Scattered Across Highway as Armored Truck’s Doors Fly Open!
- New Music: Travis Scott Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Kanye West – “Watch” [AUDIO]
- Kruz Newz: Wisconsin Man Eats His 30,000th Big Mac!
- G-Eazy Endless Summer Tour Giveaway Sweepstakes
- K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries To Remove Butt Implants
- New Music: Meek Mill Feat. Young Thug – “Bust Down” [AUDIO]
- SWAT Team Raids Home Of College Football Player That Didn’t Get Drafted For Threatening Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]
- New Video: Desiigner “Priice Tag” + “Tonka”
- 10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus
- Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee Cup & Stains In RCA Studio
Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos
25 photos Launch gallery
Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos
1. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – add yours