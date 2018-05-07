Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give Birth

The stork has delivered two celebrity babies in the past week!

First up, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared on Instagram that her newest daughter finally came on Saturday, May 5.

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches We are in heaven ,” she wrote.

Her husband Cory Hardrict posted a pic of him in tears about the birth of his second child.

As we previously reported, last November, Tia announced she was expecting her second child and a few months later she revealed that she was having a girl. The couple’s son Cree was born in 2011 and the two just celebrated their 10-year-wedding anniversary.

But she’s not the only bringing a baby into the world.

Jordan Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, welcomed their new baby boy, Dana Isaiah Jr.,! He weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21½ inches.

Jordan recently told PEOPLE, “It was miraculously beautiful. Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

She added, “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

Dana secretly married Dana last summer and six weeks later she discovered she was pregnant.

Congrats everyone! We’re thrilled for all of you!

