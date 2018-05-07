News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give Birth

The actress welcomed a little girl, while the singer a little boy.

Kellee Terrell
5 reads
Leave a comment
YWCA Hosts 13th Annual Rhapsody Gala - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

The stork has delivered two celebrity babies in the past week!

First up, Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared on Instagram that her newest daughter finally came on Saturday, May 5. 

“Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches 💕 We are in heaven 🙏🏽,” she wrote.

 

Her husband Cory Hardrict posted a pic of him in tears about the birth of his second child.

Grown man Tears 😓 Baby girl is near Prayers Up 👑

A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict) on

 

As we previously reported, last November, Tia announced she was expecting her second child and a few months later she revealed that she was having a girl. The couple’s son Cree was born in 2011 and the two just celebrated their 10-year-wedding anniversary.

But she’s not the only bringing a baby into the world.

Jordan Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah, welcomed their new baby boy, Dana Isaiah Jr.,! He weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21½ inches.

Jordan recently told PEOPLE, “It was miraculously beautiful. Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

 

She added, “I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

Dana secretly married Dana last summer and six weeks later she discovered she was pregnant.

Congrats everyone! We’re thrilled for all of you!

RELATED NEWS:

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

#CouplesWeLove: Jordin Sparks And Dana Isaiah Got That New Love That Feels Like A Lifetime

Brandy Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due To A ‘Foodcation’ Not Pregnancy

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

12 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Continue reading Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments

Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry's Adorable Maternity Moments

Cory Hardrict , tia mowry

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries…
 7 hours ago
05.07.18
32 items
Here’s Why You Should Of Been At Boom…
 8 hours ago
05.07.18
10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A…
 8 hours ago
05.07.18
10 items
Jhené Aiko Live at Boom Philly Class Of…
 9 hours ago
05.07.18
Go Awf! With Moves Like These, This Kid…
 10 hours ago
05.07.18
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’…
 23 hours ago
05.06.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now