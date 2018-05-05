The Funniest Cinco de Mayo Video… Possibly Ever (WATCH NOW)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
This Cinco de Mayo video only requires for you to do 3 things:
- Watch
- Laugh
- Share
Can you do that? Thanks. Happy Cinco de Mayo!!!
Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- 6ix9ine May Adding Fire To The Hater Flame
- Kevin Heart Headed To The Olympics Or Nah
- New Video from Royce da 5’9 ft. Eminmen and King Green “Caterpillar
- Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art Leading To An Album?
- Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For Getting Emotional At Raptors Games
- Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand Staircase Entrance Should ALWAYS Be Made
- Yasss Kween: This Guy’s Senior Portrait Has The Internet Trippin’
- P*ssy Riot: DJ Khaled Doesn’t Eat The Chocha & Twitter Is Up In Arms
- The Dallas County Promise Means College Students Graduate Debt Free [VIDEO]
- Christina Aguilera Is Back In Full Effect But Not Everyone Is Feeling The New Single
Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)
41 photos Launch gallery
Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)
1. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 1 of 41
2.2 of 41
3. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 3 of 41
4.4 of 41
5.5 of 41
6. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 6 of 41
7.7 of 41
8.8 of 41
9.9 of 41
10.10 of 41
11. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 11 of 41
12.12 of 41
13. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 13 of 41
14.14 of 41
15. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 15 of 41
16.16 of 41
17. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 17 of 41
18.18 of 41
19. 2018 NFL Draft, Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 41
20.20 of 41
21.21 of 41
22. 2018 NFL Draft, Day 2Source:Getty 22 of 41
23.23 of 41
24. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 24 of 41
25. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 25 of 41
26.26 of 41
27. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 27 of 41
28.28 of 41
29. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 29 of 41
30.30 of 41
31. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 31 of 41
32. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 32 of 41
33. Preston columnSource:Getty 33 of 41
34. David Haugh: Everything relative, but draft Bears can say theyâre most improved team in NFC NorthSource:Getty 34 of 41
35. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 35 of 41
36. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 36 of 41
37. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 37 of 41
38. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 41
39. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 39 of 41
40. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 40 of 41
41. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 41 of 41
comments – add yours