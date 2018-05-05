The Funniest Cinco de Mayo Video… Possibly Ever (WATCH NOW)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

This Cinco de Mayo video only requires for you to do 3 things:

Watch Laugh Share

Can you do that? Thanks. Happy Cinco de Mayo!!!

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: