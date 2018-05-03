Entertainment News
Jaden Smith guest stars on the ‘Tonight Show’ and performs ‘Icon’

Jesse Salazar
Last night the 19-year-old son of Will and Jada Smith performed his smash “Icon” while the video played behind him.

Before his performance, Jaden sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his album, the ‘Icon’ remix coming soon featuring Nicky Jam, and even spit a quick freestyle.

