G-Eazy Reportedly Arrested For Assault + Cocaine Possession

G-Eazy was reportedly arrested in Sweden on Wednesday after allegedly attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine.
According to TMZ, he was partying in a club after his show but was acting belligerent, causing several security guards to approached him and ask him to calm down. However, instead of calming down, G-Eazy started to throw punches, striking one guard in the face multiple times.
Once he was detained by police, they allegedly discovered cocaine in his pocket. He was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics.
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
