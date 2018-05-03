Lauryn Hill Throws Shade Over Drake Or Nah

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Did Lauryn Hill just kill it or drill it ? Did she just throw a little shade or help promote the ” Nice For What” parade? A icon of this stature to perform on a such cultural track brings more diversity to the hip hop culture . Influencing the new generation that the more seasoned generation can still create and keep up with wave. Is a step in the right direction. Press play and peep the heat.

