Pskillz
Home > Pskillz

Lauryn Hill Throws Shade Over Drake Or Nah

Pskillz
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Did Lauryn Hill just kill it or drill it ? Did she just throw a little shade or help promote the ” Nice For What”  parade?  A  icon of this stature to perform on a such cultural track brings more diversity to the hip hop culture . Influencing  the new generation that the more seasoned generation can still create and keep up with wave. Is a step in the right direction.  Press play and peep the heat.

 

Drake , Lauryn Hill , Nice For What , Noise on the net , remix

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lauryn Hill Throws Shade Over Drake Or Nah

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 6 hours ago
05.02.18
New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes…
 8 hours ago
05.02.18
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner &…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 11 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 12 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 12 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 12 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 13 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now