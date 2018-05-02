Kruz Newz: Teens Are Going to Rehab for Social Media Addiction

There is a rehab program now for social media addiction. 50% of teens say they feel addicted to their mobile devices/social media. The pressure of social media is causing them to feel depressed and have anxiety. The rehab program forces them to spend time outside and can cost up to $50,000! Wow!

Source: CBSNEWS

Teens enter rehab for social media addiction https://t.co/yHnzI1YuG8 — CBS 17 (@WNCN) April 30, 2018

