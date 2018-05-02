1 reads Leave a comment
There is a rehab program now for social media addiction. 50% of teens say they feel addicted to their mobile devices/social media. The pressure of social media is causing them to feel depressed and have anxiety. The rehab program forces them to spend time outside and can cost up to $50,000! Wow!
Source: CBSNEWS
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Charles Barkley Wants to Punch Draymond Green in the Face!
- She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice For What” In NYC
- Train Derails In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Teens Are Going to Rehab for Social Media Addiction
- T.I. Collaboration With Jacquees
- The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new video with Lil Yachty
- Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video
- A.I, Drones & Robots…Oh My! [VIDEO]
- Over 2 Billion People ‘Unbanked’, Blockchain To The Rescue! [PODCAST]
- Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After Saying Slavery Was A Choice
BET Social Media Awards Highlights
6 photos Launch gallery
BET Social Media Awards Highlights
1. KendallKyndall Wins The Social Hustle Award1 of 6
2. Kash Doll Performed2 of 6
3. Amanda Seales Performed A Riveting Poem3 of 6
4. founders of the Women’s March: Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Bob Bland4 of 6
5. Blameitonkway Wins The #LMAO Award5 of 6
6. Shiggy & Majah Hype6 of 6
comments – add yours