Kruz Newz: Teens Are Going to Rehab for Social Media Addiction

JKruz
There is a rehab program now for social media addiction.  50% of teens say they feel addicted to their mobile devices/social media.  The pressure of social media is causing them to feel depressed and have anxiety.  The rehab program forces them to spend time outside and can cost up to $50,000! Wow!

Source: CBSNEWS

 

