A.I, Drones & Robots…Oh My! [VIDEO]

TTO Videos
Farlin Ave | 05.01.18
Leave a comment

News: A.I, Drones & Robots…oh my!

Warning: The robots are coming! Amazon is leading the charge to a whole new way of life and resistance is futile. T-Mobile & Sprint announces 5G for all. Over 2 billion people worldwide are “unbanked.” By 2020, video surveillance will be watching every move you make. Enter this week’s edition of Tech This Out News!

Interview: Over 2 Billion People ‘Unbanked’, Blockchain To The Rescue!

With over 2 billion adults worldwide that are still ‘underbanked’ or unbanked, Latino-owned FinTech company Uulala see the huge untapped potential of this multi-trillion dollar market. CEO of Uulala, Oscar Garcia discusses how his company has created a solution that is geared at servicing this audience.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A.I, Drones & Robots…Oh My! [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 1 hour ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 1 hour ago
05.01.18
Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs…
 8 hours ago
05.01.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 9 hours ago
05.01.18
Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know…
 10 hours ago
05.01.18
NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never…
 10 hours ago
05.01.18
Warning: Please Do Not Try These Stunts At…
 11 hours ago
05.01.18
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside
Offset and 21 Savage take us to the…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Summer Shmood: This Dancer Took The Cha Cha…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Black Excellence: Shaquem Griffin Becomes First NFL Star…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Joe Budden Drops Episode 4 Of ‘Pull Up’…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Kanye’s Friends Unsuccessfully Try To Give Him A…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show,…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Soulquarius 2017
Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
This Deleted Scene From ‘Atlanta’ Proves Paperboi Is…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now