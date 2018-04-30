Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related To Arrest In Texas

10 reads Leave a comment
According to The Fader, the Cali rapper 03 Greedo will reportedly be heading to prison soon, related to a felony drug and firearms arrest that happened in Texas back in 2016.
Greedo took to Instagram today though to let his fans know he’s not in jail yet.
