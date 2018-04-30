Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related To Arrest In Texas

Farlin Ave
10 reads
Leave a comment
Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

According to The Fader, the Cali rapper 03 Greedo will reportedly be heading to prison soon, related to a felony drug and firearms arrest that happened in Texas back in 2016.

Greedo took to Instagram today though to let his fans know he’s not in jail yet.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Stfu I'm Free

A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

 

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related To Arrest In Texas

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

03 greedo , prison

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside
Offset and 21 Savage take us to the…
 43 mins ago
04.30.18
Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related…
 2 hours ago
04.30.18
Soulquarius 2017
Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times…
 4 hours ago
04.30.18
There’s A New Poster For ‘Ant-Man and The…
 5 hours ago
04.30.18
Kim Kardashian Speaks On Tristan Thompson & Kanye’s…
 5 hours ago
04.30.18
Netflix Wins Michael B Jordan’s Next Comic Book…
 6 hours ago
04.30.18
Wakanda Forever Vs. Wakanda Tired: 8 Extremely Relatable…
 7 hours ago
04.30.18
We Buying It? Nas Shows His Son’s Face…
 7 hours ago
04.30.18
11 items
11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A…
 9 hours ago
04.30.18
Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar…
 10 hours ago
04.30.18
Grab Your Tissues: Girl Surprises Her Prom Date…
 10 hours ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 1 day ago
04.29.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 1 day ago
04.29.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 1 day ago
04.29.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now