97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Donald Trump Coming To Dallas For NRA Convention? [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, President Donald Trump will be in Dallas, TX this week to speak at the NRA Convention. This will be interesting and very controversial.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Donald Trump Coming To Dallas For NRA Convention? [VIDEO]

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Dallas , donald trump , NRA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar…
 3 hours ago
04.30.18
Grab Your Tissues: Girl Surprises Her Prom Date…
 3 hours ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 23 hours ago
04.29.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 23 hours ago
04.29.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 1 day ago
04.29.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 3 days ago
04.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now