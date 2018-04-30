Kruz Newz: Jason Witten Still Hasn’t Decided Whether He’s Done Playing

Jason Witten still hasn’t made his decision on whether he’s going to play another season or join ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team. The Cowboys still hope Witten chooses to play another season. I definitely like watching that man play but 15 years is an impressive run in the NFL!

Jason Witten is reportedly set to leave the field for MNF booth https://t.co/kIG9YYCibt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

