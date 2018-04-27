Local DFW News
Say Goodbye. Dallas Cowboys’ TE Jason Witten Retiring

Farlin Ave
2018 NFL Draft

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

According to NFL.com and ESPN, Dallas Cowboys’ TE Jason Witten plans to retire.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

