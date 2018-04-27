Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Dallas Twitter is Ready for Vander Esch

Jazzi Black
4 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

We’ve got our pick here in Dallas with the Boys’ and they’ve chosen Leighton Vander Esch (pronounced like Lay-ton Vander Esh) the linebaker from Boise State. Check out his highlight reel to see what we’re working with.

So yeah, that’s him or whatever. Hey Leighton, heyyyy! Everyone seems to be pretty excited about our new fam. Here’s what Twitter had to say.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

DALLAS COWBOYS , Jerry Jones , Leighton Vander Esch , NFL draft

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dallas Twitter is Ready for Vander Esch

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 12 hours ago
04.26.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 19 hours ago
04.26.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 20 hours ago
04.26.18
Ella Mai
 Ella Mai enjoys date night in “Boo’d Up”…
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
 22 hours ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 24 hours ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals
Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill”…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “CLOSE” [New Video]
 2 days ago
04.25.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now