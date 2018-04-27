Dallas Twitter is Ready for Vander Esch

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

We’ve got our pick here in Dallas with the Boys’ and they’ve chosen Leighton Vander Esch (pronounced like Lay-ton Vander Esh) the linebaker from Boise State. Check out his highlight reel to see what we’re working with.

So yeah, that’s him or whatever. Hey Leighton, heyyyy! Everyone seems to be pretty excited about our new fam. Here’s what Twitter had to say.

