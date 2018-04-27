Kruz Newz: A Charity Race in Texas with Free Beer and Donuts

In Boerne, Texas, you can run a 0.5k run aka The Boerne 0.5K. Which also comes with FREE beer and donuts!! It starts at one bar and ends at another bar and don’t worry there is a coffee/donut station at the halfway point. Just so you know 0.5 k is about 1/3 of a mile! But hey it’s for charity right!

Town holds .5K – not 5K – for underachievers https://t.co/DMBCBGuZha pic.twitter.com/dXzlxQhxOf — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 26, 2018

