Kruz Newz: A Charity Race in Texas with Free Beer and Donuts

JKruz
0 reads
In Boerne, Texas, you can run a 0.5k run aka The Boerne 0.5K.  Which also comes with FREE beer and donuts!! It starts at one bar and ends at another bar and don’t worry there is a coffee/donut station at the halfway point.  Just so you know 0.5 k is about 1/3 of a mile! But hey it’s for charity right!

 

Beer , boerne , charity , race , Texas

