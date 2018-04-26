Kruz Newz: Ford to Stop Selling Every Car Except the Mustang and Focus in North America

On Wednesday, Ford Motor Co.announced they will stop making all of their cars except the Mustang and the Focus in North America. They will keep making SUVs, trucks and commercial vehicles.

