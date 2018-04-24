The World Has Its Eyes On The DFW For NFL Draft Week [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, the 2018 NFL Draft will be one of this biggest ever. The draft will be held right here in the DFW at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
