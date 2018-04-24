DFW
Kruz Newz: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized with Blood Infection

Obama Hosts George H.W. Bush And Family To Honor 5000th Points Of Light Winner

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

A day after the funeral for his wife, former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital on Sunday for treatment of a blood infection.  He is doing better and responding to treatment.  The Bushes had been married for 73 years.

 

