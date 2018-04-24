0 reads Leave a comment
A day after the funeral for his wife, former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital on Sunday for treatment of a blood infection. He is doing better and responding to treatment. The Bushes had been married for 73 years.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized with Blood Infection
- New Video: Janelle Monae “I Like That”
- Why Tuesdays Need More Attention
- Kruz Newz: Kanye2024, Keep America Great Posters Popping Up in NYC, LA & Chicago
- Dj Luke Nasty Has A Belated 420 Gift
- Real J Cole Fans Be Like
- Ayyee: Will Smith Is The Dance Instructor We Didn’t Know We Needed
- It’s bath time for Janelle Monae in her video for “I Like That”
- Rich The Kid “Dead Friends”[New Video]
- Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting
10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
9 photos Launch gallery
10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours